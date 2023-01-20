World
The United States was convicted of preparing for a new war after Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The United States is preparing allies for the “theatre” of military operations against China, taking Ukraine’s military preparation for a confrontation with Russia as a model, Frederic Lasse, a columnist for the French edition of Boulevard Voltaire, expressed this opinion.
The author appreciated the recent statement by Lieutenant General James Bierman of the US Marine Corps on the conflict in Ukraine, acknowledging that after 2014, Washington was seriously preparing for a future confrontation, training the Ukrainian military and working out ways to support Kyiv. “We call it theater. And we are preparing a theater of war in Japan, in the Philippines, in other places,” a high-ranking officer pointed out.
As the observer notes, the United States is now preparing a “theater” of war with China. At the same time, Birman’s statements were made a few days after the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to Washington, at a time when Tokyo, together with Berlin, are making an ideological turn, abandoning the pacifist position that they adhered to after the end of World War II.
According to him, these radical changes are encouraged by the Americans, the prospect of an upcoming confrontation with China is forcing Washington to accelerate the strengthening and unification of its alliances with countries across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
For this reason, according to Lasse, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea were invited to last year’s NATO summit in Madrid. The European Union’s “accelerated accession” to NATO is the final act in US efforts to align allies with its own security strategy, with the recent EU-NATO Joint Statement to strengthen the partnership “directly targeting China,” the author concludes.
At the end of last year, Russia and China said they were ready to work together to resist the growing external pressure, since the countries are interested in each other’s prosperity. In addition, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in early December that NATO is trying to escalate tension in the South China Sea region, and this creates risks for Russia’s security, so Moscow is developing military cooperation with Beijing.
