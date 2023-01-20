The Permanent Mission of Russia commented on the EU resolution on the Tribunal for Ukraine

BRUSSELS, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The European Union and its member states do not have the right to establish any courts to prosecute the leaders of third countries, according to the comments of the Permanent Mission of Russia to the EU on the resolution of the European Parliament.

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution calling for the creation of a “tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine” and to discuss the use of Russian state assets “for reparations to Kyiv.”

01:06 Diplomat at the UN called the idea of ​​an anti-Russian “tribunal” a PR move

“I would like to remind the MEPs that neither the EU nor its member states have the competence to create an international court to prosecute the leaders of third countries enjoying immunity under international law,” the commentary says.

The permanent mission reminded that such competence belongs exclusively to the UN Security Council, which bears the main responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. “The EU’s attempts to establish an international tribunal bypassing the UN Security Council are doomed to failure. Brussels is well aware of this, but they are diligently hushing it up,” the Russian mission noted.

According to the plan of the European parliamentarians, the so-called “special tribunal” should have supplemented the efforts of the International Criminal Court to investigate crimes on the territory of Ukraine. “However, this idea also has no legal grounds. Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, to the statute of which it has never acceded,” the comment notes.

According to the Russian diplomatic representation, the initiative of the European deputies is illegitimate and is aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

“It is clear that the initiative of the European Parliament and the ideas of the European Commission put forward earlier are absolutely illegitimate. However, even this cannot become an obstacle for the EU in their attempts to increase pressure on our country,” the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation concluded.