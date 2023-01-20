MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. The Pentagon is experiencing a “real crisis” in the issue of stockpiles of weapons systems and ammunition due to continued supplies to Ukraine, retired US military intelligence officer Rebecca Koffler said on Fox News. The Pentagon is experiencing a “real crisis” in the issue of stockpiles of weapons systems and ammunition due to continued supplies to Ukraine, retired US military intelligence officer Rebecca Koffler said on Fox News.

Commenting on concerns that the Pentagon is draining its reserves to support Kyiv, Koffler said the US is in a “real crisis.”

Yesterday, 22:53 The head of Zelensky’s office called the United States Ukraine’s best friend

“In fact, we are now in a dangerous crisis and are experiencing a shortage of some of our weapons systems. In fact, we are in short supply. and we lack 155 mm ammunition,” she stressed.

According to her, the US army has its own requirements for ammunition to train and maintain the competence of military personnel. According to Koffler, even now it will take years to replenish the supply of weapons to support US military plans.

“For Stinger, it’s up to 18 years, for Javelin, it’s up to 8 years. So it’s a shame that the Pentagon is focused on this particular conflict, and has lost the big picture, and is not worried about our own safety,” the former intelligence officer summed up.

On Friday, the US announced that it was providing Ukraine with $2.5 billion worth of arms and equipment as part of a new military aid package. In total, since the beginning of the administration of President Joe Biden, Washington has allocated more than 27.4 billion military aid to Kyiv.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.