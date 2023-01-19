UK investigates incident involving Sunak who was not wearing his seatbelt

Sunak posted earlier on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation as extremist) a video taken from the back seat of a moving car. In it, he announces public funding of more than 100 projects totaling £2.1 billion to boost the economy in the regions as part of his New Year’s resolution to the country. Social media users noticed that the prime minister was driving without a seat belt. The Guardian later reported, quoting a Downing Street spokesperson, that Sunak had apologized for not wearing the belt.