World
UK investigates incident involving Sunak who was not wearing his seatbelt
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 20 – RIA Novosti. British law enforcement officials are investigating an incident in which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was riding in the back seat of a car without a seat belt, the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing Lancashire police.
“We are aware of the matter[of Sunak’s lack of a seat belt]and we will look into it,” a spokesman for the Lancashire County Police said.
Sunak posted earlier on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation as extremist) a video taken from the back seat of a moving car. In it, he announces public funding of more than 100 projects totaling £2.1 billion to boost the economy in the regions as part of his New Year’s resolution to the country. Social media users noticed that the prime minister was driving without a seat belt. The Guardian later reported, quoting a Downing Street spokesperson, that Sunak had apologized for not wearing the belt.
According to the Sunak government’s safety campaign, any driver or passenger not wearing a seat belt is breaking the law and is subject to a fine of up to £500.
January 18, 21:03
Poll: Majority of Britons think Sunak will not keep his promises
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report