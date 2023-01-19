Lithuania plans to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft guns and helicopters

MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Lithuania intends to supply Ukraine with dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns with tens of thousands of ammunition, Mi-8 helicopters, the total cost of the military assistance package will be 125 million euros, according to a joint statement by a number of NATO countries following a meeting of alliance representatives in the Estonian city of Tapa. Lithuania intends to supply Ukraine with dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns with tens of thousands of ammunition, Mi-8 helicopters, the total cost of the military assistance package will be 125 million euros, according to a joint statement by a number of NATO countries following a meeting of alliance representatives in the Estonian city of Tapa.

The defense ministers of Estonia, Great Britain and Lithuania, as well as the military representatives of Spain , the Netherlands, Latvia, Poland, Germany , Slovakia, Denmark and the Czech Republic discussed on Thursday in the Estonian city of Tapa the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

“The new Lithuanian military support package consists of dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns with tens of thousands of ammunition and two Mi-8 helicopters with a total replacement cost of approximately 85 million euros,” the government said in a statement.

It is noted that Lithuania during the year also intends to allocate 40 million euros for the purchase of anti-drones, optical instruments, thermal imagers and drones for Kyiv.

“In addition, (Lithuania – ed.) will send 2 million euros to the UK International Fund to finance projects for the acquisition of heavy weapons, such as artillery systems and ammunition, direct fire platforms or armored fighting vehicles,” the message says.

The total cost of the upcoming package of military assistance to Ukraine from Lithuania is 125 million euros.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.