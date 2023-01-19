World

US Coast Guard says Russian spy ship near Hawaii

WASHINGTON, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The US Coast Guard is monitoring a Russian vessel near the Hawaiian Islands, considering it a reconnaissance ship, the US Border Patrol said.
“The US Border Patrol has continued to monitor the Russian ship off the coast of Hawaii for the past several weeks, believing it to be a spy ship,” the US Border Patrol said.
The statement says that the border guards interact with the US defense department and monitor compliance with international law.
The report notes that “although foreign vessels, in accordance with international law, can freely pass through the exclusive economic zone of the United States, foreign military vessels are often seen in the area of ​​​​visibility of the 14th Coast Guard area of ​​​​responsibility.” As Coast Guard spokesman Dave Milne said in this regard, the Russian ship is being monitored both from the air and on the water.
