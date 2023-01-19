Croatian president responds to criticism over Lavrov’s praise for his stance

BELGRADE, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Croatian President Zoran Milanovic reacted to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s approval of his position on NATO’s participation in the conflict in Ukraine, stressing that he spoke with the Russian minister only once and “was cold with him.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, Russia’s foreign minister spoke honestly of Milanovic’s words that NATO is waging a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. After that, political opponents of the Croatian president criticized him in the Sabor (parliament) and social networks for his “pro-Russian position”.

December 16, 2022, 20:11 Croatia did not support the training of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the country

“Why Lavrov reacted now is his question, how it can help them is also their question. They are aggressors in Ukraine, and what has happened from 2014 to the present, it’s better not to go into it,” Croatian Radio and Television quotes Milanovic (HRT).

“Once I met him (Lavrov). Then we talked for half an hour, and I was cold towards him, as always, one must be careful in relations with Russians. Unlike ours (Foreign Minister Gordan Grlich-Radman – ed.) “Grlenets”, whose own father and mother do not understand what he is saying, who on January 17 (2022) went to Lavrov in Moscow for no reason, and the war was already on the threshold,” HRT quotes Milanovich.

According to him, then the head of the Croatian Foreign Ministry extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Croatia, to which the Croatian president “did not give him consent.”

At the same time, Milanovic again criticized the fact that NATO “participates and does not participate in the conflict” by supplying weapons to Kyiv and that they are trying to resolve the Ukrainian crisis in Berlin, Paris and Brussels instead of “solving it in Moscow and Washington, where everything and started”.

“We are dealing with a country that cannot afford to lose a war – Russia, a nuclear power of the highest order. Whether they are “good” or “bad” in this conflict, such countries are never “good”, they will advance their interests. We should not moralize and analyze, but avoid the worst, no one asks us about anything,” the Croatian president said.

Yesterday, 15:51 Lavrov: some politicians in Europe are beginning to realize that they are being used

The head of the Croatian state is known for his sharp polemics with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovich, whose supporters hold the majority of seats in the country’s parliament and government, which have long turned into personal reproaches. The last time Milanovic was provoked by an interview with the head of government in the French media, in which he lamented the fact that parliamentarians could not approve the participation of Zagreb in the EU mission to train Ukrainian military personnel EUMAM at the end of 2022.

Earlier, Milanovic repeatedly spoke out against any participation of the Croatian military in the events in Ukraine and expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the sanctions, which did not prevent Plenkovic’s cabinet from taking one of the toughest positions in relation to the Russian Federation in the Western Balkans and providing assistance to Kyiv, as well as spending the fall in Zagreb meeting of the “Crimean Platform” with the participation of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.