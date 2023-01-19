Budapest called for an end to the atrocities against the Hungarians in the Ukrainian Mukachevo

BUDAPEST, January 19 – RIA Novosti. State Secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry for Bilateral Relations Tamas Menzer called the oppression of the Hungarian minority in Ukrainian Transcarpathia unacceptable.

Earlier, the language ombudsman Taras Kremin said that schools in the Transcarpathian region, where many ethnic Hungarians live, revealed problems in organizing education in the Ukrainian language. According to local media reports, Hungarian flags were removed from public institutions in the city of Mukachevo and local villages, and several heads of institutions close to the Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia were fired.

“Anti-Hungarian decisions and actions are, of course, unacceptable, we condemn what happened. We call on the local authorities to immediately stop the atrocities against the Hungarians. We call on the state authorities of Ukraine to immediately do everything to cancel the anti-Hungarian decisions and restore the previous state,” Menzer wrote on Facebook*.

The diplomat expressed hope that the Ukrainian leaders would do everything to maintain stability in Transcarpathia. At the same time, Budapest does not fully understand how anti-Hungarian decisions and measures help Kyiv in the conflict with Moscow

“If Ukraine wants to be a member of the European Union, the constant and systematic oppression of the national community and the deprivation of its rights is unacceptable,” the State Secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said.

Mentzer added that so far such incidents have only occurred in Mukachevo and its environs.

In October, the Mukachevo authorities decided to dismantle the Hungarian symbols – the turul eagle, located in the Palanok castle, and replace it with a Ukrainian trident. In response to this, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjártó, promised to protest to a representative of the Ukrainian embassy.

Tensions in relations between Ukraine and Hungary arose against the background of discussions about the Ukrainian law on education, which significantly reduces the possibility of education in the languages ​​of national minorities. The law came into force on September 28, 2017. It was planned to be put into operation in stages by the end of 2020.

Szijjarto stated that Budapest would continue to block the holding of a ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission, because there was no progress in resolving issues that concern the Hungarian side.

