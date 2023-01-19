World

Zakharova compared the Kyiv authorities with IS fighters*

31 mins ago
1 minute read
MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the statement of the adviser to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, about the murder of a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, called the IG * “naive children” in comparison with the Kyiv authorities.
Earlier, Podolyak said that Denis Kireev, who was shot dead in February last year in Kyiv, who participated from Ukraine in negotiations with the Russian Federation, was not a Russian agent, his death was due to a lack of coordination between law enforcement agencies.

“Forbidden ISIS * are naive children compared to the Kyiv regime,” Zakharova wrote, commenting on Podolyak’s statement.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported on the circumstances of the death of Kireev, who was part of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia. According to the publication, he was shot dead by the Security Council of Ukraine in February 2022 for allegedly “spying for Moscow.”
In March 2022, Oleksandr Dubinsky, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reported that the SBU allegedly killed Kireev during his arrest. Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy said that Kireev was killed in the center of Kyiv. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the death of a member of the Ukrainian delegation, while naming Kireev an employee of the main intelligence department of the ministry and stating that he died while performing a special assignment.
* A terrorist group banned in Russia.
The Kremlin warned about the consequences of the transfer of weapons to Kyiv for strikes in the Crimea

