Belgium will send Ukraine three thousand tons of road salt

“Salt is intended for cleaning public roads in the current winter conditions. Road salt is necessary so that the population of Ukraine can remain mobile,” the document says.

It is reported that the salt was provided by Flanders, the federal authorities will provide coordination and transportation. Deliveries are expected to last until March 2023.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security.