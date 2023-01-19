World
Borrell called Lavrov’s words about the “Russian question” inappropriate
BRUSSELS, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, criticized the accusations of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov against the West about an attempt to “finally resolve the” Russian question.
Earlier, Lavrov called the goal of the anti-Russian policy of the West “the final solution of the” Russian question “and drew a parallel with the attempts of the leader of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler” to finally solve the “Jewish question.”
“There can be no parallel between the crimes of Nazi Germany and international assistance to Ukraine to protect its territory and people from unjust aggression,” Borrell said in a written statement. In his opinion, Lavrov’s accusations against the West are “completely inappropriate.”
