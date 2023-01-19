World
The White House refused to discuss with the US Congress the conditions for increasing the national debt
WASHINGTON, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden refused to discuss with Congress the terms of raising the national debt ceiling and called for an immediate decision to raise its level, said White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton.
“Congress should decide on the debt ceiling without any conditions. Our position in this regard remains the same: we will not negotiate on the debt ceiling,” she said.
The White House spokeswoman added that congressmen should immediately approve the increase in the public debt.
