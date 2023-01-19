World

The White House refused to discuss with the US Congress the conditions for increasing the national debt

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden refused to discuss with Congress the terms of raising the national debt ceiling and called for an immediate decision to raise its level, said White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton.
“Congress should decide on the debt ceiling without any conditions. Our position in this regard remains the same: we will not negotiate on the debt ceiling,” she said.
The White House spokeswoman added that congressmen should immediately approve the increase in the public debt.
January 17, 07:05

“Bad sign”: in the USA they started talking about Biden’s “beginning of the end”

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Macron called the consequences of the law to reduce inflation in the United States for Europe

32 mins ago

The West is tired of Ukraine, said the Prime Minister of Poland

53 mins ago

U.S. Congressman Santos denies speaking as a woman

1 hour ago

Hungary blocked the seventh tranche of military aid to Ukraine, media reported

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.