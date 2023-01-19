World
Macron called the consequences of the law to reduce inflation in the United States for Europe
“Europe is going through a difficult period because of the war (in Ukraine) and also because of the trade decisions made by our colleagues in the US. If Europe does not respond, accelerating the greening of the US economy will mean the de-industrialization of Europe,” Macron said at a press conference. , which was broadcast by the official account of the Elysee Palace on Twitter.
Macron and Sanchez said that Europe should take a “voluntaristic” approach to this issue.
Macron has previously called the US law “unfriendly” and “aggressive”, saying Europe needs to speed up work on business support responses, which Macron said are 3-4 times lower in the EU than in the US. He noted that France expects to find a European response to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by early 2023.
Last week, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said the EU was working on measures “comparable” to massive US subsidies to protect European markets from unfair competition.
The law, signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August, includes expanding tax subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles that are assembled in North America and use US-made batteries from locally sourced materials. The document, which the administration calls the Inflation Reduction Act, allocates $370 billion for clean energy and climate goals, and $64 billion to lower the cost of medicines and health insurance.
The EU called this act discriminatory against similar products imported from other countries.
January 2, 23:37
Borrell admitted that the EU is unable to compete with the United States on state support
