WARSAW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki admitted that the West is “tired” of Ukraine, but Poland wants to revive this topic.

The day before, Morawiecki had already noted that Western countries were tired of helping Ukraine.

11:53Special military operation in Ukraine The expert warned about the consequences of the supply of long-range shells to Kyiv

“I see in the Western world a decrease in interest in what is happening beyond our eastern border. We Poles should revive the discussion about Ukraine, about how important the fight against Russia is, because the West is getting more and more tired of what is happening there” Morawiecki told reporters. He added that it is “very important that public opinion in the West constantly understands that the future of Europe, if not the world , is being decided here.”

At the same time, the Polish prime minister noted that Western society is not so patient. “Western society, which is not so patient, may get tired, do not want to send weapons, do not want to support Ukraine, and all this can go wrong,” he said.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security.

Yesterday, 16:42Special military operation in Ukraine Kyiv can stop hostilities at any moment, Gavrilov said

On Wednesday, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, noted that the West’s policy aimed at strengthening Kyiv’s anti-Russian military had put the whole of Europe on the brink of armed conflict. After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States . At the same time, as Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.