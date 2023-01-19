U.S. Congressman Santos denies speaking as a woman

WASHINGTON, September 19 – RIA Novosti. Infamous US Congressman Infamous US Congressman George Santos denies that he stole money raised for the treatment of the dog, and spoke in public in the image of a woman.

The Republican, representing one of New York’s constituencies in the House of Representatives, vows to continue legislative work despite the rumors, which he calls false, and the accusations, which he admits.

“Reports that I let a dog die are shocking and insane. Protecting animals is hard work for me, but a labor of love,” Santos tweeted.

The CNN channel published the revelations of a homeless veteran the day before, who claimed that Santos, under a false name, undertook to raise funds for the treatment of his sick pit bull, raised three thousand dollars through crowdfunding on the Internet and disappeared along with the money. The dog had to be euthanized, said the veteran, who allegedly recognized Santos when he began appearing on television.

The congressman added that he has rescued many dogs whose owners are now sending him photos of them as a sign of support.

Santos also denied allegations circulating on social media that he allegedly performed in Brazil in the role of “drag queen” – in the form of a woman.

“The latest media obsession that I’m a drag queen or ‘acted’ like a drag queen is categorically untrue. The media keeps making outrageous claims about my life while I keep giving results. I can’t be distracted or embarrassed” Santos wrote.

In December, the New York Times published a revealing article about the many inconsistencies in the biography of the newly minted congressman. After that, Santos admitted that he had provided voters with false information about himself, including the presence of a higher education and that his mother was Jewish, and her parents fled Europe during World War II. It was also not true that Santos worked for investment banks Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. It was later reported that the New York prosecutor’s office began an investigation against Santos.

Democratic House Representatives Dan Goldman and Richie Torres petitioned the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos. According to them, the Republican’s financial statements for 2020 and 2022 appear “sparse” and “confusing”, and Santos himself did not file them in a timely manner as part of the election campaign.