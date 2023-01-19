Hungary blocked the seventh tranche of military aid to Ukraine, media reported

WARSAW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Hungary has blocked the seventh tranche of aid from the EU for arming Ukraine, RMF FM radio station reports.

As specified, we are talking about 500 million euros from the European Peace Fund. According to media reports, EU countries intend to put pressure on Hungary on Monday during a meeting of foreign ministers. The country’s unwillingness to approve the tranche outrages European diplomats, and a plan for its approval without the participation of Budapest is being considered.

“It is impossible for a small pro-Russian state, which has exceptions to all sanctions, to dictate the position of the entire EU,” RMF FM quotes the words of one of the European diplomats.

The EU countries have previously agreed to use the funds of the extrabudgetary European Peace Fund to pay for part of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The fund is now valued at 5.6 billion euros. This year it was increased by another two billion euros, and in the future it could grow to almost 11 billion.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.