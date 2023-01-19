World

US sees no point in providing Ukraine with Abrams tanks

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ASHINGTON, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The United States currently sees no reason to transfer Abrams tanks to Ukraine due to difficulties with their maintenance, said Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.
“Maintenance and the high cost of maintaining (tanks) Abrams simply make it pointless to provide them to Ukraine at the moment,” she said at a briefing for journalists.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
11:34

Ukrainian ministers urged EU countries to give Kyiv Leopard 2 tanks

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The media called the amount at which the package of US military assistance to Ukraine is estimated

52 mins ago

The Russian Embassy in Estonia will resume accepting applications for citizenship

1 hour ago

Georgia cannot supply weapons to Ukraine, MP says

2 hours ago

Lavrov: Moscow supports the idea of ​​a conference on Eurasian security

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.