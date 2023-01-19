World
The media called the amount at which the package of US military assistance to Ukraine is estimated
WASHINGTON, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The package of US military assistance to Ukraine, which Washington intends to announce, is estimated at about $2.5 billion, according to the Washington Post.
Earlier, CNN reported that the United States could announce one of the largest military assistance packages to Ukraine in the coming days, but so far did not intend to transfer the modern tanks that Kyiv is asking for.
The Biden administration is preparing to announce an estimated $2.5 billion military aid package to Ukraine that is expected to include dozens of Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles.
According to sources, the United States may transfer about 100 Stryker armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. At the same time, it is unlikely that the M1 Abrams tanks will be included in the aid package.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
