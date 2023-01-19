World

The Russian Embassy in Estonia will resume accepting applications for citizenship

HELSINKI, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Estonia said on Thursday that it would resume receiving citizens for consular activities, including citizenship issues, in February.
On Wednesday, the embassy announced a temporary halt in accepting applications for renunciation of Russian citizenship.
“After carrying out the necessary reorganization and personnel measures in the consular department of the embassy to work in the new conditions, it is planned to resume the reception of citizens for consular activities, including citizenship issues, in February,” the statement said.
The Embassy notes that the hostile actions of the Estonian authorities, deliberately hindering the functioning of the Russian diplomatic mission and its consular department, have led to disruptions in consular services for citizens.
“Currently, the consular department of the embassy is forced to carry out only urgent actions. In some areas, the volume of services provided is temporarily limited or suspended,” the Russian diplomatic mission explained.
Earlier, the Estonian Foreign Ministry informed the Russian ambassador about the decision, according to which Russia must reduce the number of employees at the embassy in Tallinn from February 1 this year. The Ministry notes that the purpose of this decision is to achieve parity in the number of positions in the Russian and Estonian representative offices.
According to this decision, Russia should reduce the number of embassy employees to eight diplomats and up to fifteen administrative, technical and service workers. Now 21 diplomats and 23 seconded employees work at the Russian Embassy in Tallinn. Last spring, Russian consular offices in Narva and Tartu were closed.
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that such hostile actions by Tallinn would not go unanswered.
