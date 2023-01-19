Georgia cannot supply weapons to Ukraine, MP says

TBILISI, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Georgian MP Gia Volsky said that Georgia cannot supply weapons or military goods to Ukraine, as this would be tantamount to entering into a conflict.

Earlier, Ukrainian media circulated a statement by Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in Georgia, Andrey Kasyanov, stating that Kyiv asked Tbilisi to return the Buk missile systems, which were transferred to Georgia by Ukraine during the 2008 conflict. According to Kasyanov, the request also included Javelin anti-tank systems transferred to Georgia by Washington.

“Our national interest is to support Ukraine, our political position was unchanged and firm. Let humanitarian aid be important, but not military goods or other items. Part of the Georgian territories are occupied, and there are dangers from the occupier’s country that have existed to this day and will exist tomorrow. It is impossible for Kasyanov, Danilov or other representatives of the Ukrainian leadership to demand the provision of those small resources that Georgia has,” Volsky told reporters.

According to him, Georgia joined many resolutions in support of Ukraine, provided it with power generators and many other goods.

10:19 Tourism Georgia spoke about the possibility of resuming direct flights with Russia

“Georgia cannot supply weapons or military goods to Ukraine, as this would be tantamount to entering the war,” the deputy added.