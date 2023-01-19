World
Lavrov: Moscow supports the idea of a conference on Eurasian security
MINSK, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow fully supports the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to hold a high-level international conference on Eurasian security this year.
“For our part, we expressed full support for the initiative of President Lukashenko to hold under the auspices of the CSTO this year a high-level international conference on Eurasian security with the invitation of representatives of the UN, the SCO, the CIS and other friendly associations and states,” he said during a press conference. in the Belarusian capital.
The minister did not provide any details.
