Stampede in Iraqi stadium leaves two dead and 80 injured | News

Iraqi authorities reported Thursday that at least two people were killed and 80 others injured as a result of a reported stampede near the Basra soccer stadium.

The country’s Ministry of the Interior confirmed the figure while specifying thousands of fans gathered in front of the Yezá al Najla stadium where the final of the Gulf Nations Cup will be played at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

For his part, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia al Sudani, went to the city located more than 400 kilometers south of the capital where he held a meeting with some members of the Government and local officials.

Fans start to leave the premises of Basra International Stadium following a stampede and push back by security forces as they attempt to control the large crowd

��️: Julian Bechocha/Rudaw pic.twitter.com/Ka8OcfeXjc

— Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish)

January 19, 2023

According to national media, the fans have gathered in the vicinity of the sports facility since the day before to try to attend the match that their country’s team will play against Oman.

However, the Iraqi Football Federation stated that 90 percent of the tickets for the match have already been sold, outraging the fans there, many of whom came from other provinces.

������️ Tragedy in #Iraq: deadly stampede in the Basra stadium, where in 5 hours the local team will play the final of the Gulf Cup against #Oman. At least two people died.

�� Thousands of people without tickets gathered at the gates during the early morning. pic.twitter.com/yJ523Ij1ul

— Histoporte (@histoporte_)

January 19, 2023

From this, the Ministry of the Interior called to obey the rules and instructions of the authorities, meanwhile, pointed out that “the number of fans is very large and we do not want there to be cases of suffocation.”

Last Monday, a car accident was reported within the framework of the sporting event where seven fans died and another thirty were injured when they attended the semifinals.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



