The European Commission predicted the continuation of increased energy prices in Europe

BRUSSELS, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Fossil fuel prices in Europe will remain elevated for the time being, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, broadcast on the forum’s website.
“We have elevated energy prices. Fossil fuel prices are forecast to remain elevated,” he said.
Therefore, the European Union “needs targeted measures to reduce prices,” Dombrovskis added.
In the past year, the EU and its member states have taken a number of measures against the background of the energy crisis, aimed, among other things, at reducing energy consumption, supporting affected consumers and containing strong price spikes.
