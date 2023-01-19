World

Moscow is ready to cooperate with Kabul in the energy sector, the Foreign Ministry said

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Moscow intends to cooperate with Kabul in energy, agriculture, industry and the development of minerals, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the visit of the Russian President’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.
“The current agenda was substantively discussed on the entire range of issues of bilateral relations, with an emphasis on the development of trade, economic, cultural, educational and humanitarian ties. Moscow‘s unchanging attitude to develop a comprehensive dialogue with Kabul, including with the aim of improving the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, was confirmed” , says a statement on the ministry’s website.
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the focus of the talks was “cooperation in such sectors as energy, agriculture, transport, infrastructure, industry, mining, in particular, the organization of regular commercial deliveries of Russian fuel and agricultural products to Afghan companies.”
January 12, 15:35

Special Representative of the President of Russia met with the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lavrov: Moscow supports the idea of ​​a conference on Eurasian security

17 mins ago

Stampede in Iraqi stadium leaves two dead and 80 injured | News

26 mins ago

The European Commission predicted the continuation of increased energy prices in Europe

36 mins ago

Greta Thunberg criticized WEF participants

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.