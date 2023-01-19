World
Moscow is ready to cooperate with Kabul in the energy sector, the Foreign Ministry said
“The current agenda was substantively discussed on the entire range of issues of bilateral relations, with an emphasis on the development of trade, economic, cultural, educational and humanitarian ties. Moscow‘s unchanging attitude to develop a comprehensive dialogue with Kabul, including with the aim of improving the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, was confirmed” , says a statement on the ministry’s website.
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the focus of the talks was “cooperation in such sectors as energy, agriculture, transport, infrastructure, industry, mining, in particular, the organization of regular commercial deliveries of Russian fuel and agricultural products to Afghan companies.”
January 12, 15:35
Special Representative of the President of Russia met with the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan
