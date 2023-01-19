World
Greta Thunberg criticized WEF participants
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
ZURICH, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos provides a forum for discussion of environmental issues for those who are to blame for the climate crisis, said Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
While at the event, she entered into a discussion with the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol. Thunberg said people gathered in Davos are investing in fossil fuels, fueling the climate crisis and “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
“We listen to them, not to the people who are really affected by the climate crisis, the people who live on the front lines. It tells us how absurd it all is. The people we really should listen to are not here. Instead, we are bombarded with statements people who, in fact, are the ones who cause this crisis,” the activist added.
The World Economic Forum is being held in Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to 20. The Russian delegation will not participate in it. In the spring of last year, the Davos Forum stopped interacting with persons subject to sanctions due to the events in Ukraine and froze relations with representatives of Russia. Bloomberg reported that no billionaire from China is also expected to attend the forum.
January 16, 08:00
Davos forum plans to destroy Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report