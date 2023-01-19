MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The active actions of the The active actions of the United States to supply Ukraine with military equipment and finances are not disinterested at all, says the author of the German Focus magazine Gabor Steingart.

Against the backdrop of a change in the German defense minister and pressure on the German authorities, the expert recalled that Washington is only interested in Kyiv as a way to enrich itself. He singled out three main speculative schemes of the States.

He called the Lend-Lease system, which was developed during the Second World War, the first scheme. The author of the article recalled that the countries paid for the assistance provided to them until the 2000s.

According to Steingart, Washington will support the Kyiv regime in order to receive resources from it.

“Approximately 23 billion US dollars in military support is not wasted. The law states that “any defense loan or lease to the government of Ukraine is subject to return, reimbursement and repayment,” the expert explained.

Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis, American arms companies such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman have made huge profits.

The United States nearly doubled the number of approved arms sales to NATO allies in 2022 compared to 2021, from $15.5 billion to $28 billion. This is how fighting becomes a business.

The author named American energy companies as other beneficiaries of the crisis in Ukraine. In addition to the producers of liquefied natural gas, oil companies also got rich on the sanctions against Russia.

And the third player who has benefited from the conflict, he considers the American government, whose goal is to weaken Russia.

“The American administration is interested in constantly weakening Russia and actually taking it out of the game of great powers. This is one of the reasons why Washington is not interested in an early peace agreement in Ukraine,” Steingart said.

It is in Germany ‘s interests in this situation to end the conflict as soon as possible, from which the entire German and pan-European economic system suffers, gradually coming under the authority of Washington, the author of the article summed up.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called it the goal of protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for bloody crimes against civilians in Donbass.