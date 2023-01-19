Germany describes three US enrichment schemes in Ukraine
Media: Scholz was in danger because of Ukraine
“Approximately 23 billion US dollars in military support is not wasted. The law states that “any defense loan or lease to the government of Ukraine is subject to return, reimbursement and repayment,” the expert explained.
The media called the amount at which the package of US military assistance to Ukraine is estimated
“The American administration is interested in constantly weakening Russia and actually taking it out of the game of great powers. This is one of the reasons why Washington is not interested in an early peace agreement in Ukraine,” Steingart said.
The West has turned Ukraine into a springboard against Moscow and Minsk, Lavrov said
