World
Chisinau requested air defense systems from the allies
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the country has requested air surveillance and air defense systems from the allies.
“We requested aerial surveillance and air defense systems. We understand that Ukraine is a priority and should receive them, but we also hope to receive something,” Sandu said in an interview with Reuters.
January 12, 15:36
Moldova received 19 armored personnel carriers from Germany, which are equipped with machine guns
Sandu also said the country will need 600 million euros in budget support for 2023.
Earlier, representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova stated that they would like to strengthen the country’s defense capability and acquire the necessary weapons for this. In particular, the Minister of Defense spoke about the need to create an air defense system, but the country now does not have the funds for this.
December 25, 2022, 16:02
Chisinau headed for a dangerous confrontation with Tiraspol, expert believes
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report