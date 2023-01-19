Chisinau requested air defense systems from the allies

“We requested aerial surveillance and air defense systems. We understand that Ukraine is a priority and should receive them, but we also hope to receive something,” Sandu said in an interview with Reuters.

Earlier, representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova stated that they would like to strengthen the country’s defense capability and acquire the necessary weapons for this. In particular, the Minister of Defense spoke about the need to create an air defense system, but the country now does not have the funds for this.