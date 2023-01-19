Media: German concern expressed readiness to supply Ukraine with a hundred tanks

BERLIN, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The German concern Rheinmetall is ready to supply Ukraine with more than 100 Leopard 1 and 2 tanks, as well as refurbished British Challenger 1 tanks this year, Handelsblatt reports on Thursday.

“The German military industry is preparing to supply tanks to Ukraine. In addition to the Leopard 2, the Leopard 1 and the British Challenger 1 model can also be repaired and transferred to Kyiv,” the newspaper writes, citing sources in the defense industry.

According to Handelsblatt, this initiative belongs to the Rheinmetall concern and should help avoid the transfer of tanks from the Bundeswehr. We are talking about more than 100 units.

“The concern could buy and upgrade a double-digit number of British tanks in Oman. The vehicles could be handed over to Ukraine this year,” a source told Handelsblatt.

Germany has so far refrained from delivering Leopard 2 to Ukraine. In recent days, the pressure on the German Chancellor in this matter has noticeably increased. Several EU heads of state have publicly called on Scholz to accept the decision. On Thursday, Germany hosted a debate in the Bundestag on the supply of tanks to Kyiv, where factions of government parties supporting the idea of ​​supply indicated that this issue would be resolved at the upcoming meeting of NATO countries in Ramstein.

13:27Special military operation in Ukraine Lithuanian general told why NATO will not transfer many tanks to Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that, following the meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine at the American Ramstein airbase in Germany on January 20, decisions would be made on the supply of heavy weapons to Kyiv.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.