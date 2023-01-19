The West unleashed a hybrid war against Russia and Belarus, said in Minsk

MINSK, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said that the West unleashed a hybrid war against Minsk and Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said that the West unleashed a hybrid war against Minsk and Moscow in order to wear them out and weaken their sovereignty, but Belarus and Russia have grown stronger and will stand.

“A hybrid war has actually been unleashed against us, which aims to wear down and weaken both Belarus and Russia, to weaken our statehood and our sovereignty. understanding began to reach,” Aleinik said following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Aleinik spoke with satisfaction about the cooperation between the Foreign Ministry of Belarus and Russia last year. “We continued to coordinate positions within the framework of international and regional organizations, promoted joint initiatives, did not bend and actively provided political and informational support to each other in the face of growing pressure from the collective West,” he said.

“Illegal sanctions pressure on our states objectively requires us to better coordinate our actions, including the development of joint response steps. All sanctions are aimed at maximum harm to our citizens, creating maximum discomfort, but the past year has shown that any damage can be minimized by closer cooperation and integration,” the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told reporters.

Aleinik assured that the two countries will do everything possible to become even more stable and independent from “irresponsible decisions of Western politicians” in the future.