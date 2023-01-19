MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain would send 600 Brimstone precision-guided missiles to Ukraine as military support. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain would send 600 Brimstone precision-guided missiles to Ukraine as military support.

“Today I can say that we also plan to send another 600 Brimstone missiles to the theater of operations, which is extremely important for helping Ukraine …” Wallace said after a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur. The broadcast was conducted by the Sky News channel.

He also believes that the conflict in Ukraine will drag on for a long time, and NATO countries should be ready to plan military support for years to come.

Earlier this week, Wallace announced that 100 armored vehicles, £20m worth of minefield clearing and bridging equipment, and dozens of £20m UAVs to boost artillery would be sent to Kyiv. Wallace said the new support package includes another 100,000 artillery rounds, more than 100 advanced missiles including the GMLRS family of missiles, Starstreak SAMs, medium-range air defense missiles, eight AS-90 self-propelled guns, a promised squadron of Callenger 2 tanks and spare parts to restore up to hundreds of armored vehicles.

The Russian Federation earlier sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.