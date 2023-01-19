New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns | News

Report This Content

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced this Thursday that she is resigning as head of government because she does not have “energy” for another term while she called elections for next October 14.

The 42-year-old politician made the announcement before her Labor Party caucus and stated that “I don’t have enough energy to get on with the job. It’s the moment”.

National media reported that Ardern indicated that he will remain in office until next February 7, the date on which his party must already have a candidate to occupy the functions.

Deeply saddened to wake up in Europe this morning to news that Jacinda Ardern is stepping down as NZ PM. Jacinda has done an amazing job leading NZ & always brought humanity, empathy, & intelligence to the job. Much to be said, but for now – just thank you.

—Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ)

January 19, 2023

At the same time, the premier pointed out that “having such a privileged role entails a responsibility, including the responsibility of knowing when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not.”

Similarly, he stressed that there is no reason beyond the statement, meanwhile, he said that “I am human. We give everything we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.”

“I have given my all to be Prime Minister, but it has also cost me a lot. I cannot and should not do the job unless I have a full tank plus a little in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably present themselves.” added.

The Labor bench will elect its new leader next Sunday, who will be in charge of the Government until the elections are held, which, according to Ardern, his party can win.

The current prime minister, who took office in 2017 becoming the youngest person to hold the position, said she is proud of the results obtained, especially those linked to the reduction of child poverty, social programs and public housing.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



