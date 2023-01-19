World
Large-scale protest against pension reform begins in Paris
Demonstrations are taking place across France on Thursday amid a nationwide strike against pension reform.
Eight leading French trade unions participate in it (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires, FSU).
In Paris, a large-scale protest action, according to the observations of a RIA Novosti correspondent, has several tens of thousands of people. The action began on the Republic Square after 14.00 local time (16.00 Moscow time). The column will head towards the Place de la Nation. Traffic along the route of the action is blocked.
Order at the demonstration is ensured by reinforced police and gendarmerie patrols. Representatives of various industries, supporters of the “yellow vests” movement and black bloc radicals take part in the action.
The strike caused major disruptions to ground transportation, metro, commuter and regional trains in Paris. Most lines of the metropolitan metro are closed. Orly airport cancels every fifth flight.
“We oppose pension reform, as well as inflation and low purchasing power. We want to fight the capitalism that has reigned in the country since President Emmanuel Macron first came to power … The French have been in distress for so long. It is getting harder for the French to feed themselves against the backdrop of the crisis, to be able to provide themselves with basic products, such as butter and mustard,” one of the participants in the action, a supporter of the “yellow vests” movement, said in an interview with the agency.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born on January 10 presented a draft of the controversial pension reform, which the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to her, the French authorities will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023, thus, by 2030 it will reach 64 years.
According to media reports, there will be 221 demonstrations across France, with the largest demonstrations expected in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lisle and Nantes. Up to 80,000 people, including up to 400 radicals, may protest in the French capital. In this regard, it was decided to send reinforced reinforcements of the gendarmes there. In total, from 550 to 750 thousand demonstrators can take part in demonstrations throughout the country.
