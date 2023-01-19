World

Large-scale protest against pension reform begins in Paris

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






PARIS, January 19 – RIA Novosti, Anastasia Ivanova. On Thursday, a large-scale demonstration against the pension reform is taking place in Paris, tens of thousands of people are participating in it, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the scene.
Demonstrations are taking place across France on Thursday amid a nationwide strike against pension reform.
Eight leading French trade unions participate in it (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires, FSU).
In Paris, a large-scale protest action, according to the observations of a RIA Novosti correspondent, has several tens of thousands of people. The action began on the Republic Square after 14.00 local time (16.00 Moscow time). The column will head towards the Place de la Nation. Traffic along the route of the action is blocked.
Order at the demonstration is ensured by reinforced police and gendarmerie patrols. Representatives of various industries, supporters of the “yellow vests” movement and black bloc radicals take part in the action.
The strike caused major disruptions to ground transportation, metro, commuter and regional trains in Paris. Most lines of the metropolitan metro are closed. Orly airport cancels every fifth flight.
April 11, 2022, 21:58

Macron did not rule out a referendum on the reform of the pension system in France

“We oppose pension reform, as well as inflation and low purchasing power. We want to fight the capitalism that has reigned in the country since President Emmanuel Macron first came to power … The French have been in distress for so long. It is getting harder for the French to feed themselves against the backdrop of the crisis, to be able to provide themselves with basic products, such as butter and mustard,” one of the participants in the action, a supporter of the “yellow vests” movement, said in an interview with the agency.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born on January 10 presented a draft of the controversial pension reform, which the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to her, the French authorities will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023, thus, by 2030 it will reach 64 years.
According to media reports, there will be 221 demonstrations across France, with the largest demonstrations expected in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lisle and Nantes. Up to 80,000 people, including up to 400 radicals, may protest in the French capital. In this regard, it was decided to send reinforced reinforcements of the gendarmes there. In total, from 550 to 750 thousand demonstrators can take part in demonstrations throughout the country.
December 29, 2022, 16:38

In France, they started talking about a serious problem in 2023

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine

7 mins ago

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns | News

8 mins ago

Ukrainian children were illegally adopted by foreigners, said Kuznetsova

59 mins ago

Dodon said that he was threatened to leave the country

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.