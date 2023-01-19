Ukrainian children were illegally adopted by foreigners, said Kuznetsova

KEMEROVO, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The prosecutor’s offices of a number of states have revealed facts of the illegal transfer of children from Ukraine to foster families abroad, Anna Kuznetsova, Vice Speaker of the State Duma, told reporters.

“Unfortunately, we have circumstantial evidence that these children (from Ukraine – ed.) are somewhere in Europe, somewhere abroad. They first moved to Western Ukraine, and then took them further. There are already facts which were revealed by the prosecutor’s office of a number of states, a number of illegal transfer of children of Ukraine to foster families abroad, a number of other facts were also revealed.Thanks to the work of the Investigative Committee, some of the children were returned. own parents, relatives in completely roundabout ways,” Kuznetsova said.

She stressed that these facts still remain unnoticed by the international human rights community.

“Although there are specialized departments, specialized structures in the UN, in other international human rights platforms. And I would like to draw attention to this and say that in no case should this topic be left unanswered. What is happening with orphans, we still we don’t know,” Kuznetsova said.

“The question remains unanswered so far as to where the orphanages were taken, starting with the baby’s homes … ending with the orphanage from those territories where our troops were advancing, and on the eve of the liberation of the new territories of Donbass, these orphanages were literally taken away by entire teams, and documents were also destroyed,” Kuznetsova stated.