Dodon said that he was threatened to leave the country

CHISINAU, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Former President of Moldova Igor Dodon said that he received hints and threats, with the help of which they tried to force him to leave the territory of the republic.

In October last year, the hearing of the criminal case against the ex-president of Moldova began. According to the charges brought against Dodon, he is charged with accepting a bribe of up to $1 million from the former leader of the Democratic Party, oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc. Allegedly, this money was requested by the ex-president to pay for the current expenses of the Socialist Party, including for paying salaries to employees of the same political force. The former president completely denies his guilt and believes that the cases against him were opened for political reasons.

“More than 10 criminal cases were opened against me. There were many hints and direct threats to leave the territory of the Republic of Moldova. I decided to stay here, but many opposition leaders left the country, I do not blame them for this,” Dodon told reporters before the meeting Supreme Court of Justice.

According to him, out of 10 criminal cases, three have already been submitted to court, all of them are at the first stage. Now the instance is starting to discuss the evidence base and other arguments from the prosecutors. Dodon is confident that he will be able to prove his innocence.