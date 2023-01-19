World
Prime Minister of Poland allowed the transfer of tanks to Ukraine without the permission of Germany
WARSAW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Warsaw can transfer its Leopard tanks to Kyiv without the consent of Berlin, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview with Polsat TV channel.
“We agreed with our Ukrainian friends, as well as with partners from Western Europe, that we will transfer tanks together. Consent is secondary here. We will either get this consent quickly, or we will do it ourselves,” the head of government explained.
According to him, countries, primarily Germany, should “offer their modern technology as soon as possible, because the ability to defend freedom in Ukraine may depend on it.”
“The security of the whole of Europe will also depend on this,” Morawiecki concluded.
Ukrainian ministers urged EU countries to give Kyiv Leopard 2 tanks
Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda, while in Lviv, announced that his country would transfer military equipment as part of an international coalition that is now being formed.
As the newspaper Politico wrote, Paris and Warsaw are pushing Berlin to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine. In turn, the official representative of the German Cabinet, Steffen Hebeshtreit, noted that Germany did not intend to supply this equipment to Kyiv. According to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Berlin will coordinate its actions with the allies, but do not expect hasty decisions.
At the same time, in recent days, the pressure on the German Chancellor in this matter has noticeably increased. Several EU heads of state have publicly called on him to hand over the tanks to Kyiv.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting the Kyiv regime by sending weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with military equipment becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Morawiecki told how Poland will “benefit” from Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
