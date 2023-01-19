Ambassador condemned attempts to withdraw Russia from the Middle East settlement

MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Any attempts by the West to withdraw Russia from the process of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli, Syrian or any other crisis in the Middle East are politically untenable, Russia is open to working with an Israeli partner on regional security and stability, said Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov. Any attempts by the West to withdraw Russia from the process of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli, Syrian or any other crisis in the Middle East are politically untenable, Russia is open to working with an Israeli partner on regional security and stability, said Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov.

“Any attempts by our former Western partners to withdraw Russia from the process of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli, Syrian or any other crisis in the Middle East are politically untenable. History has repeatedly shown that Washington’s attempts to monopolize the Middle East settlement process are futile and counterproductive,” Viktorov said during the discussion. organized by the discussion club “Valdai”.

The ambassador considers it important that comprehensive solutions to any regional problems “be sure to take into account the legitimate interests in the field of security on the part of Israel.”

“We are always open to work with the Israeli partner on the subject of regional security and stability, including on some aspects related to the activities of other regional players, which these aspects cause concern to Israel,” he added.

“As for the process of normalization that we are now witnessing between the Middle Eastern states, in particular between the Arab countries and Israel, Russia welcomes the establishment of good neighborly relations in this region,” he concluded.