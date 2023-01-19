MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The appointment of a new German defense minister caused another surge of military “enthusiasm” in the West, said Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council committee on international affairs. The appointment of a new German defense minister caused another surge of military “enthusiasm” in the West, said Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council committee on international affairs.

The new head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, took the oath in the Bundestag on Thursday, thereby taking office. Earlier, Pistorius received a certificate of appointment from the President of the country.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on Thursday will try to put pressure on the new Minister of Defense of Germany , Boris Pistorius, to give permission for the transfer of German tanks to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing US officials.

“The appointment of a new German defense minister caused another surge of military “enthusiasm” in the West. Pistorius meets with US Secretary of Defense Austin on the day of his inauguration. It is clear what they will talk about. Judging by reports, NATO colleagues will immediately join them” , – the senator wrote in his telegram channel.

According to Karasin, Pistorius was spoken of as an experienced politician.

“Let’s see what role this ‘collective’ will play for him,” the senator added.