Moscow to check data on Israeli arms supplies to Ukraine, ambassador says
MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Moscow is checking media information about Israel’s alleged arms supplies to Ukraine, not all publications should be trusted, we will discuss the topic with colleagues, the Russian Federation is attentive to all Israeli security concerns, we count on reciprocity, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday.
“We are checking this whole thing and will ask our Israeli colleagues on our channel to discuss this topic. All New York Times reports must be shared. possible supply of weapons to Ukraine.
“We are very attentive to all the concerns of Israel in the field of security. We are not only now, but have been doing this for many years. Of course, we count on reciprocity in this regard from our Israeli partners,” the diplomat summed up during a discussion organized by club “Valdai”.
11:20
Moscow Satisfied with Israel’s Position on Ukraine, Russian Ambassador Says
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
