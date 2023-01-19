World

Moscow to check data on Israeli arms supplies to Ukraine, ambassador says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Moscow is checking media information about Israel’s alleged arms supplies to Ukraine, not all publications should be trusted, we will discuss the topic with colleagues, the Russian Federation is attentive to all Israeli security concerns, we count on reciprocity, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday.
“We are checking this whole thing and will ask our Israeli colleagues on our channel to discuss this topic. All New York Times reports must be shared. possible supply of weapons to Ukraine.
“We are very attentive to all the concerns of Israel in the field of security. We are not only now, but have been doing this for many years. Of course, we count on reciprocity in this regard from our Israeli partners,” the diplomat summed up during a discussion organized by club “Valdai”.
11:20

Moscow Satisfied with Israel’s Position on Ukraine, Russian Ambassador Says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Prime Minister of Poland allowed the transfer of tanks to Ukraine without the permission of Germany

6 mins ago

Ambassador condemned attempts to withdraw Russia from the Middle East settlement

27 mins ago

Karasin announced a surge of military enthusiasm in the West

43 mins ago

The Germans put in place Zelensky, who insulted Scholz

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.