Moscow pays close attention to Israel’s concerns, ambassador says
MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Russia is attentive to all Israel’s security concerns, and we count on reciprocity, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday.
“We are very attentive to all the concerns of Israel in the field of security. We are not only now, but have been doing this for many years. Of course, we count on reciprocity in this regard from our Israeli partners,” the diplomat summed up during a discussion organized by club “Valdai”.
