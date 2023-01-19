World

The Foreign Ministry commented on the statements of the European Jewish Congress

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the opinion of the European Jewish Congress (EJC) uninteresting, which called on the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, to apologize for the words about the US desire to resolve the “Russian question” – the ministry called the congress an organization that discredited itself by ignoring the level of anti-Semitism in Ukraine.
Earlier it was reported that EJC President Ariel Muzikant urged Lavrov to apologize and withdraw his words about the US desire to resolve the “Russian issue”. The EJC also called Lavrov’s statement a distortion of the memory of the Holocaust.
At the request of RIA Novosti to comment on these words, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that “the opinion of the organization, which for many years ignored the catastrophic level of anti-Semitism in Ukraine, is not interesting.” “The European Jewish Congress failed to notice … the swastikas and glorification of Nazi collaborators by the Kyiv regime. The structure discredited itself in this direction,” the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.
03:47

White House offended by Lavrov’s words about the West’s decision on the “Russian question”

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Moscow pays close attention to Israel’s concerns, ambassador says

4 mins ago

“This is a sign of great panic”: the French were horrified by Macron’s decision

43 mins ago

The former head of Naftogaz was suspected of embezzling six million dollars

1 hour ago

The court allowed Dodon to leave Moldova for a short time

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.