The Russian Foreign Ministry called the opinion of the European Jewish Congress (EJC) uninteresting, which called on the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, to apologize for the words about the US desire to resolve the “Russian question” – the ministry called the congress an organization that discredited itself by ignoring the level of anti-Semitism in Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that EJC President Ariel Muzikant urged Lavrov to apologize and withdraw his words about the US desire to resolve the “Russian issue”. The EJC also called Lavrov’s statement a distortion of the memory of the Holocaust.

At the request of RIA Novosti to comment on these words, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that “the opinion of the organization, which for many years ignored the catastrophic level of anti-Semitism in Ukraine, is not interesting.” “The European Jewish Congress failed to notice … the swastikas and glorification of Nazi collaborators by the Kyiv regime. The structure discredited itself in this direction,” the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.