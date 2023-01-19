“This is a sign of great panic”: the French were horrified by Macron’s decision

Readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro reacted to the news about the possible sending of French Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, noting that such decisions lead to a crisis.

Many commentators felt that the readiness of Western countries to supply the Kyiv regime with an increasing number of various weapons signals the problems of the Ukrainian authorities.

“This is a sign of great panic. ‘Small Ukrainian victories’ are now far away. The Europeans, who believed in the obvious defeat of Russia, see that nothing has been decided and that all their forecasts are wrong. Nobody can predict the future, and all cases are possible! In addition , a Russian victory would be a deadly catastrophe for NATO and the EU,” Mayec said.