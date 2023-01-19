World
“This is a sign of great panic”: the French were horrified by Macron’s decision
MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro reacted to the news about the possible sending of French Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, noting that such decisions lead to a crisis.
Many commentators felt that the readiness of Western countries to supply the Kyiv regime with an increasing number of various weapons signals the problems of the Ukrainian authorities.
TAC: Washington’s escalation of the crisis in Ukraine will end in a nightmare
“This is a sign of great panic. ‘Small Ukrainian victories’ are now far away. The Europeans, who believed in the obvious defeat of Russia, see that nothing has been decided and that all their forecasts are wrong. Nobody can predict the future, and all cases are possible! In addition , a Russian victory would be a deadly catastrophe for NATO and the EU,” Mayec said.
“Finally, the article reveals to us that France is fueling this extremely dangerous escalation to cover up the president’s blunders,” anonyme said.
“We support Ukraine, but we are not at war with Russia,” says a diplomatic source. “But we are supplying arms. ‘At the same time.’ What hypocrisy!” Dany L was outraged.
Earlier, American media reported that Washington this Friday could announce another large package of military assistance to Ukraine. New deliveries of weapons are likely to be announced by other Western countries that will gather for a meeting at the American Ramstein airbase in Germany.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it arms worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
