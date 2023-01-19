The former head of Naftogaz was suspected of embezzling six million dollars

MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported that the former head of the board of the Naftogaz Ukrainy company is suspected of embezzling $6 million, the agency said on Thursday. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported that the former head of the board of the Naftogaz Ukrainy company is suspected of embezzling $6 million, the agency said on Thursday.

“NABU and SAPO informed the former head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine about suspicion of taking more than 229 million hryvnias (about $6.2 million) in 2018. The investigation established that the head of the company (2014-2021) in May 2018 year, contrary to the requirements of the law, issued an order on bonuses to the company’s employees, on the basis of which he was paid almost 261 million hryvnia (about $ 7 million) for outstanding achievements,” the agency said in a Telegram channel.

September 7, 2022, 13:59 The deputy of the Rada accused the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine of corruption in the procurement of weapons

The NABU report does not name the suspect, however, from 2014 to 2021, Andriy Kobolev was the head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

According to investigators, during 2018 the suspect was illegally paid more than 229 million hryvnia (about $6.2 million) due to the difference between the bonus actually paid and its maximum allowable amount.

In April 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine fired Kobolev due to the unsatisfactory performance of the company in 2020 and appointed Yuriy Vitrenko, who had previously served as Minister of Energy, to this post. Naftogaz reported that the net consolidated loss of the group of companies in 2020 amounted to 19 billion hryvnias (about $678.6 million), while the company’s financial plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers assumed a profit of 11.5 billion hryvnias (about $410 million).