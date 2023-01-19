The court allowed Dodon to leave Moldova for a short time

In October last year, the hearing of the criminal case against the ex-president of Moldova began. According to the charges brought against Dodon, he is charged with accepting a bribe of up to $1 million from the former leader of the Democratic Party, oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc. Allegedly, this money was requested by the ex-president to pay for the current expenses of the Socialist Party, including for paying salaries to employees of the same political force. The former president completely denies his guilt and believes that the cases against him were opened for political reasons.