The court allowed Dodon to leave Moldova for a short time

CHISINAU, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The Supreme Court of Justice of Moldova allowed ex-president Igor Dodon to travel to Romania from January 28 to February 5 for family reasons, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
Earlier, the judges extended Dodon’s ban on leaving the country until March 20.
At Thursday’s hearing, lawyers asked the judges to allow the ex-president to make a short visit to Romania with his family to rehabilitate the youngest child’s health. Prosecutor Vitaliy Codreanu supported the proposal of the lawyers, his colleague Piotr Yarmalyuk opposed, considering that the child could make this trip without parents, accompanied by other persons by proxy.
As a result, after the meeting, the judges allowed Dodon to leave the country from January 28 to February 5.
In October last year, the hearing of the criminal case against the ex-president of Moldova began. According to the charges brought against Dodon, he is charged with accepting a bribe of up to $1 million from the former leader of the Democratic Party, oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc. Allegedly, this money was requested by the ex-president to pay for the current expenses of the Socialist Party, including for paying salaries to employees of the same political force. The former president completely denies his guilt and believes that the cases against him were opened for political reasons.
