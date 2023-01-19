A member of the Czech Parliament tapped part of his speech in Morse code

PRAGUE, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Member of the Czech Parliament Hubert Lang tapped out part of his speech in Morse code during a discussion on passing no confidence in the Cabinet, the online publication České noviny reported on Thursday.

“The debate on passing a vote of no confidence in Parliament dragged on long after midnight from Wednesday to Thursday, and, apparently, in order to diversify it, Hubert Lang, a deputy from the ANO opposition movement, tapped part of his speech on the podium with Morse code signals,” the report says.

“The government and Mr. Prime Minister (Peter) Fiala, I ask you, for the sake of the interests of the Czech Republic, to resign. Thank you!” – so then Lang translated his text “tapped” on the podium into human speech.

When Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jan Skopeczek urged the deputy to behave decently, Lang replied that if singing is allowed in Parliament, then why couldn’t Morse code be heard here?

Speaking about singing, Lang recalled the incident in 2011, when MP Daniel Korte also sang part of his speech during the discussion of the issue of no confidence in the then Cabinet. In response to the remark of the chairman of the meeting, Korte said that not a single legislative document says that deputies should not sing when speaking in parliament.

An attempt by the current opposition to announce a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Fiala ended unsuccessfully, deputies from the ruling parties in the vote surpassed it with a score of 102:81.