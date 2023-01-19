World
The EU believes that the United States fears an escalation around Ukraine, media reported
MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. European officials believe that the US reluctance to hand over even a symbolic number of Abrams tanks to Kyiv reflects Washington’s ongoing concern about the risk of escalation, writes the Financial Times.
As the newspaper notes, it is expected that the United States will not commit itself to sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
Some European officials suspect that Washington’s refusal to hand over even a token contingent of Abrams tanks – thereby giving German Chancellor Olaf Scholz political cover over Leopard tank deliveries – reflects ongoing US concern about the risk of escalation.
The German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, citing its sources, reported on Wednesday that Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, made it clear that Germany would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, but on the condition that the American side supply Abrams battle tanks.
According to the Financial Times, Berlin has so far refused to transfer the tanks, fearing that this move could escalate and leave Germany defenseless “against the wrath of Moscow.” The article also notes that German officials are adamant that they will not transfer tanks unless the US is involved in the initiative.
Behind the scenes, the U.S. is supporting Germany‘s sending tanks, officials say, but not demanding Berlin do so.
“We are not coaxing or trying to manipulate any country’s decision about what they want to provide. We respect these sovereign decisions and are grateful for all the weapons Germany is willing to provide,” an unnamed US administration official said.
At the same time, Politico, citing anonymous sources familiar with the discussion, reported that the United States did not plan to include its Abrams tanks in the new military aid package for Ukraine, which could be announced on Friday, due to difficulties with logistics and maintenance, and not for fear of escalation.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
