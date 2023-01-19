MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict in Britain, the number of people wishing to serve in the army has significantly decreased, columnist Mark Nichol said in an article for the Daily Mail. Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict in Britain, the number of people wishing to serve in the army has significantly decreased, columnist Mark Nichol said in an article for the Daily Mail.

Of particular concern is the fact that the sharp decline in the number of men and women who have begun basic training in the army, navy and air force is accompanied by a wave of dismissals from service.

According to the journalist, the number of recruits in the British armed forces has decreased by 30 percent

And the number of fully trained and experienced military who resigned, compared to 2021, increased by 17 percent in 2022.

The observer also quoted the head of the army, General Patrick Sanders, as warning of the weakening of the army after the transfer of large amounts of military equipment to Ukraine.

Despite the general’s support for military assistance to Kyiv, he stressed that Britain’s combat capability would be jeopardized.

According to the author, by 2025 the army is expected to be reduced to “the smallest size since the Napoleonic Wars” and will consist of only 73,000 regular soldiers.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that military assistance only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.