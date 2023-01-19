SIMFEROPOL, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Crimean Parliament Committee on Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Relations, Yuri Gempel, said that an attempt by Ukrainian troops to strike at Crimea with the help of the The head of the Crimean Parliament Committee on Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Relations, Yuri Gempel, said that an attempt by Ukrainian troops to strike at Crimea with the help of the United States would receive a crushing response.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Ned Price, answering a question about whether the United States would support Ukraine’s strikes with Western systems transferred to Crimea, said that Kyiv itself makes decisions on how to use Western weapons. Price stressed that the United States does not encourage Ukraine to strike at the Russian Federation and does not assist them, but Crimea is not recognized as Russian territory. At the same time, the New York Times, citing sources, reports that the administration of US President Joe Biden is beginning to recognize that Kyiv may need additional forces to strike at the territory of Crimea, which will strengthen the position of the Kyiv authorities in future negotiations.

“I am convinced that any attempt will receive a crushing response and the Russians will support such a decision. Russia is pursuing a balanced, reasonable policy, sometimes too restrained, some may perceive this as a weakness, but this is absolutely not the case,” Hempel told RIA Novosti.

According to him, the aggressive intentions of Washington and Kyiv in relation to the Crimea confirm the need to protect the interests of Russia up to the western borders of Ukraine with Poland.

“The neo-fascist Zelensky regime must be destroyed, which will enable many countries to live in peace. It is time for citizens in Ukraine to take decisive action in confronting Zelensky’s puppet regime,” the deputy stressed.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. In the referendum, 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol voted for joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea its temporarily occupied territory, many Western countries support Kyiv on this issue. For its part, the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for democratic reunification with Russia, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the Crimea “finally closed.”