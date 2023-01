In Crimea, the United States and Kyiv warned against a strike on the peninsula

Earlier, State Department spokesman Ned Price, answering a question about whether the United States would support Ukraine’s strikes with Western systems transferred to Crimea, said that Kyiv itself makes decisions on how to use Western weapons. Price stressed that the United States does not encourage Ukraine to strike at the Russian Federation and does not assist them, but Crimea is not recognized as Russian territory. At the same time, the New York Times, citing sources, reports that the administration of US President Joe Biden is beginning to recognize that Kyiv may need additional forces to strike at the territory of Crimea, which will strengthen the position of the Kyiv authorities in future negotiations.