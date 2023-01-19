World

Tokayev held consultations on the dissolution of the lower house

ALMA-ATA, January 19 – RIA Novosti. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held consultations on Thursday on the dissolution of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the parliament and the early termination of the powers of maslikhats (local representative bodies), the press service of the head of state reported.
“The president held consultations with the chairmen of the chambers of parliament and the prime minister on the dissolution of the Mazhilis of the parliament and the early termination of the powers of maslikhats,” the press service said.
January 4, 08:16

The President of Kazakhstan replaced the heads of several ministries

Tokayev noted that the people of Kazakhstan in the referendum supported political reforms, including those aimed at updating the procedure for the formation of parliament and maslikhats.
“In my September message, I presented a schedule of upcoming election campaigns. In accordance with it, early presidential elections were held in November last year. Some of the deputies of the Senate were recently elected. Now we have to hold elections to the Mazhilis and Maslikhats,” the press service quotes the president as saying.
Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev, Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov spoke during the consultations, held in accordance with the constitution.
“Following the results of the meeting, the president announced that he would make a final decision taking into account the proposals made today,” the press service of the head of state said.
January 4, 08:10

The President of Kazakhstan appointed the head of the government apparatus as vice-premier

