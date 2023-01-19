TAC: Washington’s escalation of the crisis in Ukraine will end in a nightmare

MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The The United States should reconsider its own priorities against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis, says Doug Bandow, a columnist for the American magazine The American Conservative and a former special assistant to US President Reagan.

In his opinion, any more significant US intervention in the Ukrainian crisis could end up drawing Washington into a full-fledged conflict with Russia, which is fraught with uncontrollable consequences.

“The decision is for America. Not for Ukraine, not for Europe. <...> If someone wants to put the future of their country in the hands of Zelensky, so be it. Washington, however, must decide what risks it is willing to take on behalf of Ukraine, and therefore what Ukrainian ambitions the American people should fund,” Bandow warned.

He recalled that Ukraine’s position on the issue of the country’s accession to NATO, despite all the statements of the Western powers, demonstrates that the members of the alliance do not intend to involve themselves in the problems of another state.

“Between 2008 and 2022, NATO refused to include Kyiv in the transatlantic alliance, because none of its members wanted to fight for Ukraine. The persistent debate about arming Kyiv shows that they still do not want to fight for Ukraine,” he said.

At the same time, Bandow was critical of those wishing to participate directly in the Ukrainian conflict.

“Americans who want to fight <…> should not push the remaining 330-plus million people into conflict. <...> Washington is full of ivory tower warriors, always ready to fight in other people’s wars with other people’s money and lives. The costs of this over the past two decades have amounted to trillions of dollars in wasted and hundreds of thousands of victims. A conflict with Russia would be much worse, truly catastrophic. Supporters of Ukraine should, for a change, put US interests first,” the author concluded.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called it the goal of protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for bloody crimes against civilians in Donbass.