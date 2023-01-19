World
Media: Scholz was in danger because of Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The position of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is becoming increasingly unstable due to the Ukrainian crisis, according to The Spectator author James Snell.
According to the author, German politicians were forced to push Scholz to every decision made regarding Ukraine, especially with regards to supplying the Kyiv regime with armored vehicles.
“He hinted that now that Britain has officially announced the provision of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks, Germany can be persuaded, persuaded and bribed to do the same. But only if everyone else jumps first. Even then, the German defense establishment said, that, given the training, the crew and everything else, German tanks will not be able to arrive at the front until spring,” the author explained.
Snell said that instead of Olaf Scholz, many forces in Germany and Ukraine would like to see the current German foreign minister, Annalena Burbock. According to him, these forces are ready “to make it clear to Scholz that not only his legacy is in danger, if he does not change course, his entire political life is under attack.”
Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appointed 62-year-old Boris Pistorius as the new Minister of Defense of the country, who will replace the resigned Christina Lambrecht.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
